ST. MARYS — An Elk County couple has turned their video game obsession into a new business.
Godmode Gaming, located at 107 Robin Road, opened its doors just over two weeks ago, bringing a gaming experience that owners Seth Cheatle and Sandy Romero say can’t be found any nearer than Chicago, Ill.
The modern equivalent to an arcade, people can play no less than 800 different games by the hour on numerous consoles, including: Playstation 1, 2, 3, and 4; Xbox Original, 360, and One; Sega Genesis; Nintendo, Super Nintendo, N64, and Nintendo Switch; as well as on virtual reality stations and PCs loaded with hundreds of games.
The back room is full of bean bag chairs, old CRT televisions and memorabilia ranging from cassette tapes to copies of “Electronic Gaming Monthly” to Goosebumps books. This is where the “old school” gaming happens.
The front room has the high tech equipment — with specialized gaming chairs, a room illuminated by tube lights, fancy screens, and virtual reality sets.
“We were going for the wow,” Cheatle says as he walks through the three room lounge, which has been renovated by the duo since January. “One of our goals is to really promote immersion.”
The business partners said they’ll never forget their first customers. A man came in with his 13-year-old daughter and after giving them the tour, they asked the teen what she wanted to play.
“She froze because she had so many options and had no idea where to start. It took a few minutes for her to gain her composure and make a decision,” said Cheatle, beaming.
Romero’s favorite game is Super Mario 3; her daughter Camila’s is Just Dance; and Cheatle’s is Mario Maker or the Mass Effects series. Together, they like to fight in Mortal Combat or Injustice.
The business model came to the couple by chance.
Cheatle said they had a running Amazon wishlist for when they got their own house — one that included the same chairs, screens, and gaming equipment now in Godmode. As they continually looked at the list, the light bulb turned on that they should turn that passion into a business.
And since, they’ve committed to that mission.
Cheatle is always playing the newest games, to help guide people onto their best experiences when they come through the door.
At the “bar” they serve non-alcoholic soda and juice drinks — tested and concocted by both — with the most popular being the “Fat Princess (Toadstool)” and “The Pac-Man.” They also have snacks and are looking to add a video game inspired sandwich line.
“It’s a big risk, but we’re excited to do this,” Sandy said.
Cheatle, a native of St. Marys, said the new endeavor is important to him because he has experienced the outward migration that plagues St. Marys. When he moved back with Romero and Camila, he wanted to find a way to give back so there was “something to do in St. Marys.”
“And when people finally come through the door and see what we’re all about, they say ‘finally, something to do’ and that’s what we’re here for,” Cheatle said.
The first week at the business was quiet, but the week of spring break it sprung to life. Only allowing gamers 13 years and older, it has started to offer a “Kid’s Happy Hour” every Friday from 4-6 p.m. for kids 7-12 with parental supervision.
And the beauty of the business model is — the more you play, the less you pay — as rates to game descend hourly. The business also offers monthly memberships and birthday, private and bachelor parties.
It is working to hold tournaments or events once a week on Saturdays — with this weekend being a Guitar Hero competition.
“There’s pretty much a game for everyone and that’s what we’re going for,” Cheatle said.
For more information about Godmode Gaming visit Facebook at @GodmodeGamingSM, call 814-245-5605, or email godmodesm@gmail.com.
