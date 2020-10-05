DuBOIS — For the second time ever, Walmart will sell beer and wine in Pennsylvania. The Walmart Beer and Wine Café, located in the DuBois Supercenter, is the second in the state and celebrated its opening at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
“This is a big win for our customers who have been telling us they want the convenience of buying beer and wine while shopping at Walmart. We are grateful to the state and local officials who helped make this possible, and we can’t wait to welcome customers to the new café,” said Howie Allen, Walmart Store Manager in DuBois.
The first Walmart Beer and Wine café opened in November in Uniontown. Additionally, Walmart has purchased restaurant licenses in Beaver, Blair, Erie and Westmoreland counties.
Walmart’s Beer and Wine Café in DuBois opened in a renovated space at the front of the store. The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
“The new Beer and Wine Café isn’t the only thing customers will notice. We have fully upgraded and updated our store to improve the shopping experience from start-to-finish,” said Allen.
Major DuBois improvements include:
- A fully upgraded grocery section, including a new and expanded produce section, larger deli, wider aisles, and items reorganized for convenience.
- Upgrades to the external façade, internal signage, internal painting, floor improvements and more, touching 85% of the store.
- New customer restrooms.
- Improved shopping areas for apparel, homeware, seasonal items and more.
- New pickup lockers to make online site-to-store ordering more convenient than ever.
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:
- Pickup –Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. There is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers shopping using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
- Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.