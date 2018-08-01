FALLS CREEK — The Washington Township Supervisors held a special meeting in July to approve the purchase of a new backhoe.
In a unanimous decision, the supervisors bought a John Deere backhoe from Foster Wineland in St. Marys using funds from the Act 13 reserve account. They paid for the equipment in full, according to Township Secretary Sarah Anderson.
This special meeting came as a response to an event in the regular July meeting. Groff Tractor’s Jeff Miller told the supervisors that it was a good idea to buy the backhoe before the new steel tariffs and Costar contracts renew.
Driveway deterioration
Also in the regular July meeting, Supervisor Steve McClelland reported a complaint from a resident that holes were appearing in their driveway. The resident felt that the holes were due to blasting, but McClelland said it was more likely due to recent heavy rains and drainage problems.
Burning complaint
Supervisor Robert Hetrick informed the board that he received a complaint about a resident burning shingles. Since DEP does not get involved in residential burnings, Hetrick suggested calling the State Police.
Permits necessary
Township residents are reminded that they must get permits for construction projects. Supervisor Harold Wilson reported about a construction on Bushley Road that had no permits. Dave Tinker, the sewage enforcement officer, and Bill Kulbacki, the building inspector, were informed and construction has been halted.
Sewage association
June 21 marked the end of the Jefferson County Sewage Association as it held its final meeting. The supervisors had already enacted their own plan to handle the loss of the association, resulting in the hiring of Tinker as the sewage enforcement officer.
Next meeting
The Washington Township Supervisors will meet again August 14 at 7 p.m.
