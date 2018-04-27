FALLS CREEK — The Washington Township Supervisors set the community’s spring clean-up days for 2018 during the board’s regular meeting April 10.
The clean-up days will be May 18 and 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building. Supervisor Harold Wilson contacted Advanced Disposal to get dumpsters for the event.
Zito Media contract
After awarding a franchise agreement to Zito Media for eight years, Supervisor Wilson raised a concern about a rude operator from Zito that he talked to. Solicitor Greg Kruk suggested Wilson talk directly to Michael Rigas, with whom the township has been working regarding the franchise agreement.
Materials bid awarded
The township awarded a road materials bid to Midland Asphalt Materials Inc. More research is needed on fuel bids. Roadmaster Dan Whaling met with a member of the Dirt and Gravel State Conservation Commission to discuss the replacement of two pipes on Cooper Road that are collapsing. Supervisor Robert Hetrick praised road crewmember Dennis Vasbinder’s work on the roads. He said that a $1-per-hour pay raise for Vasbinder was in order, which the supervisors approved.
Health plan renewed
Finally, the supervisors agreed to renew the township’s UPMC health plan until December 31. After that time, the township will have to find a new plan as the current one is not compliant with the Affordable Care Act. In addition, the township heard the auditor’s report and learned that all township funds were in good financial order.
Next meeting
The Washington Township Supervisors will meet again Tuesday, May 8, at 7 p.m.
