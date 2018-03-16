FALLS CREEK — The Washington Township Supervisors got a chance to talk to Zito Media about the community’s concerns during their regular meeting Monday.
Zito’s Michael Rigas called the supervisors and answered questions.
Some community members complained that their service was out for 22 days in December. Others said channels have been cutting in and out. One resident said they were on hold for a very, very long time.
Rigas said he would look into these concerns and promised to take care of the community. He also said that anyone who has video service can also get internet service. It should be available through the whole service area.
After talking with Rigas, the supervisors voted to prepare an ordinance to extend the Zito franchise agreement for eight years.
Tour de Brockway
Terry Maher from the Tour de Brockway came to get signatures from the supervisors. The Tour uses roads in Washington Township on its loop. This will be the 37th race and it draws competitors from all around the country.
Sewage enforcement
Dave Tinker signed the contract to be Washington Township’s sewage enforcement officer. This position was made necessary after the collapse of the Sewage Association. Tinker will be an independent contractor for Washington Township. The Council of Governments (COG), which was involved in working with the Sewage Association before its collapse, agreed to provide an appeals board to settle any sewage-related problems. The supervisors pointed out that, as far as residents are concerned, sewage will be handled as usual.
Road bonds
The supervisors also released road bonds for Strishock Coal and Andy Sawmill.
Next meeting
The Washington Township Supervisors will meet again April 10 at 7 p.m.
