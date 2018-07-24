Despite three recent positive test results in the region for West Nile Virus, there are no scheduled sprays against the mosquitos that carry the illness in Clearfield County in the near future.
On July 6, three mosquito samples tested positive for West Niles Virus — two in DuBois City and one in Chester Hill Borough.
In 2000, West Nile Virus appeared for the first time in the state in birds, a mosquito and a horse. Since that time the state has developed a network of 40 counties that includes trapping mosquitoes, collecting dead birds and monitoring horses, people, and in past years, sentinel chickens.
Clearfield County is not among the 40 counties in the commonwealth that has a West Nile Coordinator. The coordinator oversees sampling and subsequent spraying to protect against the virus.
“Typically, the season runs through September and into October,” said state Department of Environmental Protection Spokesman Neil Shader. Shader operates out of the Harrisburg office.
“We are in the height of (West Nile Virus) when we see a bigger upswing until we get deeper into the summer. “Because it has been a wet summer, we are finding more positives than normal,” Shader added.
Shader said that, even though Clearfield County doesn’t employ a West Nile Coordinator, DEP is overseeing the situation.
“There is a DEP biologist who has a regular route through counties who do not have their own county programs,” Shader explained. “They are still sampling in Clearfield County, and they typically do not spray until there is a concentration of samplings coming up positive in one area.”
To date, there have been 32 samples taken in Clearfield County — nine of those have been tests and three have been positive, all in mosquitos.
Shader urged county residents to protect themselves against West Nile by not giving mosquitos a place to breed:
Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers that have collected on your property.
Pay special attention to stagnant water in discarded tires.
Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.
Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year, particularly if the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug up the drains. Roof gutters can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.
Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use. Stagnant water in a wading pool becomes a place for mosquitoes to breed.
Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths. Both provide breeding habitats for domestic mosquitoes.
Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish. Water gardens can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use. A swimming pool left untended by a family on vacation for a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on pool covers.
It is not necessary to limit any outdoor activities, unless local officials advise otherwise. Reduce risk of being bitten by mosquitoes by making sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.
More ways to protect from West Nile Virus:
Take normal steps to prevent insect bites.
Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are most active.
Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors. Wash all treated skin and clothing when returning indoors.
West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause encephalitis, a brain inflammation. It is commonly mistaken for the flu.
People with mild infections may experience fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands. Most people who are infected with the West Nile virus will not have any type of illness. It is estimated that 20 percent of the people who become infected will develop West Nile fever: mild symptoms, including fever, headache, and body aches, occasionally with a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph glands.
The symptoms of severe infection (West Nile encephalitis or meningitis) include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis. It is estimated that 1 in 150 persons infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of disease.
Symptoms of mild disease will generally last a few days. Symptoms of severe disease may last several weeks, although neurological effects may be permanent.
There is no treatment for the virus.
