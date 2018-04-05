DuBOIS — It was late yesterday afternoon that Evelyn Falls heard something crash in her back yard. She wondered at first if it was a car accident.
“The house jumped up,” Fauls recalled. “That’s how it felt.”
What Fauls found behind her house instead was half a tree lying on its side, pinning her crushed fence to the ground. The fierce winds that blew through the region yesterday had cracked it clean off its trunk.
By yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service in State College had recorded a top wind speed of 52 miles per-hour in DuBois, and a 46 mile per-hour gust in St. Marys. Unusual but not unheard of for this time of year, said NWS Forecaster Craig Evanego.
“We had a cold front come through this morning and some blustery winds on the back side of that front,” Evanego said.
Police were busy yesterday afternoon responding to calls of downed trees and power lines throughout region. The tree that fell in Fauls’ backyard brought down with it a length of telephone wire, preventing her from making landline calls.
Evanego said that winds today should be much calmer than yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.