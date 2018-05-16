DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council basked in the glow of rave reviews for the men’s and women’s Small College World Series during Monday’s meetiing.
The event, sanctioned by the United States Collegiate Athletic Association opened Monday with games at Showers’ Field and Challenger Field.
If the weather doesn’t interfere, the tournament concludes Thursday.
Several council members and Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Joe Mitchell remarked on “lots of compliments,” which led City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to say the mayor and council “should be proud of what they’ve done” in supporting the development of facilities for such an event.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo told Suplizio, “You really deserve most of the kudos.” Suplizio quickly gave credit to the city staff and said, “It’s everybody working as a team.”
Land purchase
Prior to Monday’s meeting, the council held a closed meeting to discuss a land purchase.
During the meeting, it voted to buy between 20-26 acres on the city’s watershed for $4,762.50 per acre.
The parcel abuts several other city-owned parcels and sits south of Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County.
Planning recommendations
The council approved two recommendations from the Planning Commission.
The first instructs city Solicitor Toni Cherry to make changes to the parking ordinance in time for it to be considered at the next work session, which will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 24.
The primary change will prohibit parking between the curb or edge of the pavement and the sidewalk.
The second recommendation approves a conditional use request from Lance Thompson for 301 Aspen Way for a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gym.
Thompson, who is a city police officer and jiu jitsu instructor, said the gym will incorporate wrestling instruction, too, under the auspices of two-time state wrestling champion Scott Rendos of Brockway.
Injection well update
Darlene Marshall thanked the council for its letter of support on behalf of the residents who are opposing a disposal injection well in Brady Township near the borders with the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
She said appeals of the permit that has been granted for the well have been filed. The appeals process could take up to two years.
A meeting will be held at the Brady Township Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24.
Manager named
Julie Stewart of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group told the council that Dan Bowman has been selected as the new program manager for the group.
Bowman, a recent Penn State DuBois graduate, has lived in DuBois for the last three years.
“We feel Dan will be a breath of fresh air for the group,” Stewart said in a press release. “He’s very excited to be part of the downtown community, loves DuBois, and wants to get to know the businesses, property owners, city and state officials and overall get familiar with all the folks involved. He’ll be looking for input from all to create new plans to promote and develop downtown DuBois.”
Bowman will assume his duties in mid-June.
License transfer
The council scheduled a public hearing after approving a request to transfer a restaurant liquor license from Irvona to the city for Charlie’s Restaurant at 119 N. Main St. The hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.