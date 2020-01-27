FALLS CREEK — Neighbors of the First Street area in Falls Creek are to be informed that locals are forming a partnership with Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, based in DuBois, to help curb the stray and feral-cat population.
The rescue is willing to help residents in this area trap stray and feral cats, then spay or neuter them, to help control the growth of the colony. Some cats will be released back into the neighborhood to keep other strays from moving into the area. Some can possibly be re-homed to farms, or homes may be found if there are willing adopters.
The cost is $65 for females and $55 for males. Financial help is needed to start this program now before more kittens are born, contributing to a growing neighborhood problem.
Those who are able to help with costs are encouraged to contact Ron and Bobbie Britton at 814-335-7507 to make a donation.