BROCKWAY – Along Route 219 in Brockway, a small house with a sign out front holds stones and gems from all over the world.
Lodin’s Gems & Minerals has a varied selection, which is fitting as its owner, Bernie Pisarchick, has varied experience in geology, the military, law enforcement and conflict diamonds. Those experiences all came from a love of rocks.
“I’ve always been interested in geology, all through life,” Pisarchick said. “That’s one of the reasons I went to college and got my degree in geology. Then I worked in the field as a geologist, then I was also in the military and the federal government. Then I became the federal government’s expert on gems and jewelry.”
Notably, Pisarchick was one of the five people who crafted the Kimberley Process to stem the flow of conflict diamonds, often called “Blood Diamonds.”
“The governments around the world were interested in that process, and being our government’s expert on jewelry, they brought me in to defining the process of getting the Blood Diamonds and coming up with regulatory limits,” Pisarchick said. “There was a board of experts, five individuals, only one from the United States, and I was that one. So, I guess I had a little bit of input.”
Pisarchick worked with various European law enforcement agencies as well as the CEO of De Beers, and the CEO of Sterling Jewlers, who is the head company for Jared’s.
“It was an amazing experience, and a bit awe inspiring,” Pisarchick said. “When growing up here, one does not expect to get into those kinds of circles, which I was fortunate to be able to do.”
The Kimberley Process has been operating since 2000 and has 82 countries involved. The goal is to stem the flow of conflict diamonds, which are used to finance wars. The Kimberley Process website says that it has stemmed 99.8% of production of these diamonds.
For Pisarchick, the chance to make international policy came after a lifelong pursuit of learning and working.
“The universe is full of wonders and mysteries and trying to find an answer to a few of those is important,” he said.
Pisarchick’s career went from working as an exploration geologist in this area, to traveling the world in the Air Force, both as an enlisted electrician for aircraft at the end of Vietnam and a nuclear launch officer until the end of the Cold War. During that time, he attended night classes and eventually came back to graduate from Penn State University.
That learning did not stop with Penn State. Pisarchick worked for what was called the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources, not the Department of Environmental Protection, but left that to join the FBI. While in the FBI, he became a gemologist through the Gemological Institute of America.
“These diplomas and certifications, that’s what made me eligible to be the government’s expert on gems,” he said. “I was a supervisory intelligence officer for the FBI and a senior instructor at the academy in Quantico. That’s when I worked on the side as the government’s expert on gems and jewelry.”
Pisarchick recalled an opportunity he had to brief then-FBI Director Robert Mueller.
“He liked my briefings and thanked me for them,” Pisarchick said. “I also had involvement in investigations we had going on around the country.”
Pisarchick said he was in the Art Crimes Program, which tracked any kind of stolen art in the United States. He said that the gems were a convenient way that criminals transferred money.
“You can transfer money easily from one person to another, and it’s a very easy and liquid way of moving money,” he said.
During his military career, he met his wife Rosita at a wedding for a mutual friend overseas. He calls that the most-rewarding moment of his life. Rosita came back with him to America, eventually settling in Brockway where she ran the store, then an antiques store, until he retired from the FBI.
“The deep roots we had here in Brockway made me come back,” he said. “My whole family lives around here. We like it here. It’s nice, it’s quiet. I worked for 12-plus years in Washington DC, and it’s relaxing here in Brockway.”
Rosita is a partner in the business, Lodin’s Gems & Minerals. She is an artist, and her artwork decorates the walls, surrounded by gems from all over the world. She also helps with the designs and jewelry.
“All the artwork you see here are original paintings by Rosita,” he said. “We also have prints for sale. She also makes jewelry here, along with me. I’m a trained goldsmith from the Alan Revere Jewelry Academy and the Drouhard Jewelry School.”
Goldsmiths make jewelry out of any metal, but they do not make large projects, like candelabras, like a silversmith would. Pisarchick does more work in silver than in gold.
Lodin’s Gems evolved from its founding in 1999. Pisarchick describes the process as gradual.
“We bought this building in 1994 and converted it to a store for antiques,” he said. “Then we brought in some rocks, and it transformed from antiques to what you see here. Some of the stones here we dug ourselves. Majority of them, I purchased from other vendors, estates, and all these varying things.”
The gem shop was a hit, attracting all kinds of customers.
“We have collectors on the geological side of it, but we also have jewelry makers interested in the gemstones, we have people shopping for jewelry, and we have art glass and art items,” Pisarchick said. “We also get the wholistic people here, and they’re wonderful people. We have a broad customer base.”
Lodin’s Gems & Minerals is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.