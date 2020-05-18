ST. MARYS — St. Marys man Jeff Loeffler has spent the past couple of weeks kayaking the Susquehanna River to raise funds for veteran suicide awareness and prevention.
He started in Cooperstown, New York, kayaking to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland to raise $11,100 for Stop Soldier Suicide — a veteran-founded nonprofit organization focused on military suicide prevention, providing mental health services, emergency financial aid, housing assistance, therapies and education.
On Friday morning, Loeffler said he had only about 14 miles to go, having kayaked 430 miles. He has encountered challenges, including choppy waters, high waves and winds and the greatest, getting through closed dams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This has also been the coldest May since 2013, he notes.
The trip went more quickly than Loeffler anticipated, having finished in 12 and a half days. He kayaked 189 miles in the first four days, 150 miles in three days and the third and last leg took the longest.
Other challenges included a flood warning in Cooperstown and a hole in his kayak going through Harrisburg, Loeffler says, resulting in securing a back-up kayak from Altoona.
Loeffler has been posting videos, photos and updates multiple times daily throughout his trip.
His journey raised nearly $8,300 for Stop Soldier Suicide thus far, he says, something he attributes to the vast amount of support he’s received — donations, phone calls and emails from people with personal stories about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or veteran suicide. Loeffler expects to reach the $11,100 goal by May 31.
“That’s been my motivation,” he said. “Veterans and their families get lost in the conversation. They are what this is all about — and having a great adventure.”
He has enjoyed the many forms of wildlife on the river, too, including around 40 bald eagles, foxes and coyotes, ducks, deer and others.
Family and friends have also helped him with things like transportation, Loeffler said. A friend even drove from St. Marys to help resupply him, since businesses are shut down.
“All of the help and support I’ve received has been completely unexpected and incredible,” he said.