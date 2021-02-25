DuBOIS — Since receiving $190,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to purchase a logger system to help detect water leaks, DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio has announced the loggers have been placed and they have been detecting leaks.
“The city has been aggressively working to try to find leaks in the water systems,” said Suplizio. “We put them in numerous water valves in the city and they have been helping us detect leaky lines.”
Every year the city has to report its water usage and water losses to the Susquehanna River Basin and to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, said Suplizio.
“And we have to keep that down as best as possible,” he said. “This is new technology out and we want to do this to minimize the water loss in the entire system.”
Once the leaks are detected, Suplizio said the leaks will have to be fixed.
Specifically, the grant was from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Small Water and Sewer Grant Program.
Suplizio noted the project is not something the community will notice.
“It doesn’t affect any service in your water system or anything like that,” said Suplizio. “But what it does is it’ll send a signal back to the city building, which we will monitor daily to figure out where are our leaks are at.”