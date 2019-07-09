PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney native Lisa London, who has a passion for ice cream and staying active, is serving summer sundaes with a friendly face on Route 119.
London’s Country Creamery, a tin trailer full of cold treats, is parked beside Biggie’s Quality Meats in Punxsutawney.
Lisa London bought Mason’s Creamery, an ice cream trailer then parked at the Country Villa Motel, last summer.
London, who was a realtor for 20 years and managed Barclay Bed and Breakfast in Punxsutawney, has wanted to be in the ice cream business for three years, she said.
London and her husband, Dan, live on a local farm, and formerly owned dairy cows. Dan has always made ice cream sundaes, calling them “Sundae, Monday, Tuesday” because they were so big, she said with a laugh.
Mason’s Creamery left her with a great foundation, London said, including the the trailer itself.
“I was very fortunate I could just buy it and run with it, adding signature sundaes,” she said.
LCC opened at the end of April, and weather permitting, will close at the end of October.
London’s offers a different sundae each week, sometimes holiday themed, such as the light-up sundae for Independence Day, she said. She will also bring favorites back by customer request, and hold contests for free ice cream.
She previously had the trailer in front of her house on Big Run Road, London said, where neighbors would come by for ice cream on their four wheelers. Her son, who works at Stump Creek Auto, suggested moving it to a higher-traffic location.
Once the word spread, London said her business began picking up. She now has a base of customers from several areas, including Sykesville, Troutville, Big Run and Luthersburg.
The ice-cream business has meant more than just serving sundaes to London, though. Her diagnoses of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) doesn’t tend to limit her, other than sometimes being bothered by the summer heat inside the trailer. High temperatures and humidity can cause a worsening of symptoms for people with MS.
“I feel that when someone is diagnosed with any type of autoimmune disease, you can’t let that limit you,” London said. “You take it one day at a time. I want to stay busy and active, and this has been great.”
The night she and Dan decided to buy the trailer, the heat was a topic that came up, London said, but they decided to make the commitment anyway.
“I worked for other people for many years,” she said. “I wanted to do something for myself.”
London says she has met many nice people and travelers through LCC. If it’s a slow day, she’ll grab some ice cream and sit outside with them.
“So many strangers in the area are quickly becoming friends and repeat customers,” she said.
For more information or to enter for a chance for a free sundae, visit LCC on Facebook.