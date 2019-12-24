DuBOIS — Jeana Roy has officially started her role as the new owner of The Floorshow in DuBois following the retirement of longtime owners John and Pat Hazuda.
After nearly 40 years in the carpet and flooring business, the Hazudas, of Sykesville, said they reached the point in their lives where they were ready to say goodbye to the business they started in 1980 at 203 DuBois St.
“There’s a lot we want to do, and we’re pretty active,” said John, adding that they are looking forward to traveling and spending more time with their grandchildren.
In 1971, John started his career with a former downtown DuBois business, Crook Interiors, and then went on to become a sales representative for one of their distributors before opening The Floorshow.
The customers are what the Hazudas say they will miss the most.
“We made a lot of good friends here,” said Pat. “I mean, they come in as customers and then become friends over the years.”
“We tried to make it as stress-free as possible. It’s overwhelming when you walk in and you see all this product,” Pat said. “When it’s your own business, you’re always sort of accommodating. And I always loved the different. Whether it be paying bills, or whether it be going out measuring, or ordering, it was never, ever the same. Every day was different. It has given us a wonderful life.”
The Hazudas say the key to the success of their business was being able to provide quality service and excellent installations to their customers.
Letting go of the business the Hazudas have built over the years is easier now that they know it will be left in Roy’s hands.
“We couldn’t have asked for anyone better to take it over,” said Pat. “Jeana’s full of energy and motivation. And I can see her stepping it up a level, truly. Everything just seemed to fall into place and we are very happy to see it continue.”
Roy said she is excited about her new adventure.
“I took it over because I feel that continuing to offer a small business in DuBois City was very important to me, number one,” said Roy. “And then, we will continue to serve the Tri-County area with affordable prices.”
Roy said she and her husband, Dustin Roy, of DuBois, have known the Hazudas for years.
“We do some rentals and we’ve always used The Floorshow,” said Roy. “One day we were just talking and they had told me that they were going to be closing and they were going to be retiring. And jokingly she (Pat) said, ‘Why don’t you buy it?’ And at first I said absolutely not. And then after a couple, I don’t know, maybe a month or two, I started thinking about it and I just said, you know what? Why not? And we sat down and we talked about it. And I guess because I have always used The Floorshow that I thought, you know how fantastic it would be to keep another small business open in DuBois City.”
Roy, a registered nurse, said she will be cutting back on her nursing hours to run the store. Dawn Trayer will be the new full-time office manager.
“As a nurse, I work with people every single day, so I enjoy working, talking with people,” said Roy. “So just having the opportunity to interact with people still on a daily basis is something that I look forward to doing.”
New stores hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to carpeting and flooring, The Floorshow will continue to offer carpet cleaning services as well, Roy said.