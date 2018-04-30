DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved the retirements of 14 teachers at last week’s regular meeting.
“We’re losing an awful lot of good teachers in this group,” said Director Randy Curley. “They’ve worked long and hard and it’s a lot of experience we are losing. I’d like to thank them for their years of service.”
“Some amazing talent,” said Superintendent Luke Lansberry.
Those retiring, effective at the end of this school year, are:
- Kathleen Blakley, Title 1 instructor, Juniata Elementary School, 40 years of service.
- Samuel Bundy, DuBois Area High School English teacher, 25 years of service.
- Cara Cherico, special education teacher at Jeff Tech vocational school, 28 years of service.
- Deborah Fye, family and consumer science teacher at the DuBois Area Middle School, 26 years of service.
- Ann Hawkins, speech instructor, 35 years of service.
- Heidi Kunselman, Juniata Elementary teacher, more than 28 years of service.
- Daniel Marshall, middle school social studies teacher, 32 1/2 years of service.
- Cathy McMillen, Juniata Elementary teacher, 28 years of service.
- Wendy Micale, Oklahoma Elementary teacher, 35 1/2 years of service.
- Diane Oberlin, Jeff Tech special education teacher, 29 years of service.
- Eloise Pifer Rice, elementary music teacher, 41 years of service.
- Allison Sayers, Oklahoma Elementary teacher, 28 years of service.
- Susan Shaffner, Oklahoma Elementary teacher, nearly 30 years of service.
- Dayna Sperling, health/physical education teacher at the middle school, nearly 24 years of service.
At last month’s board meeting, teachers Gerry Quickel (nearly 10 years), Cathy Solida (41 years of service) and Dahlene Reid (nearly 20 years) retired.
“That’s a tremendous amount of expertise walking out the door and into the next step of life,” said Lansberry. “I certainly want to thank them for all of their hard work and commitment to the children in this district. They will be missed.”
The board also approved the resignations of Jill Clark, health aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, effective April 11, and Linda Davis, health aide at the high school, effective July 31.
Unpaid leaves of absence were approved for:
- Leon Blose, custodian, middle school, March 23-26, March 29, March 28, April 3 and April 5-6.
- Tori Gallo, middle school teacher, May 1 through the end of the 2017-18 school year.
- Robin Peterson, Jeff Tech learning support teacher, March 6-7, March 13-15, March 23-26, March 29 and April 3-6.
- Sandra Punchios, food service worker, middle school, March 7 and April 5-6.
- Peggy Schweiger, paraprofessional (child specific aide), high school, March 19 through April 30.
- Mandi Shick, Oklahoma Elementary teacher, March 15.
- Kim Thomas, school nurse, March 7-April 6.
