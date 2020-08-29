ST. MARYS — Three longtime firemen with Crystal Fire Department of St. Marys are looking back on decades of service and memories.
President Jeff Smith has been with CFD 40 years, Chief Bill Kraus 40 and Vice President Ken Weidow, 48 years.
The men said the facility was shut down for two months due to COVID-19 — no drills or free activities. Smith said they still, of course, answered calls, wearing mandatory masks and with limited manpower.
CFD includes two stations, one located on South Michael Street, and the other on Erie Avenue. The departments encompass 85 volunteers.
Weidow said last year, CFD answered 285 calls, which is down to around 120 at this time because of the virus.
“It slowed us down a lot,” Kraus said, adding that more people have been at home, and less building alarms have been activated.
Many things have changed throughout the last few decades, the men agreed, including the training process, which is now at 188 hours and used to be 48. Youth training to be volunteer firefighters now travel to DuBois for training, and there has to be so many in each class.
Today’s training includes more in-depth, hands-on training, as well as book and theory lessons, the men said.
The CFD typically answers 275-300 calls per year, with an average response time of six and a half minutes, Kraus said, covering 95 square miles.
A big part of the fire company is also relying on other area fire departments for things like equipment and manpower, Kraus noted. Years ago, he said, that wasn’t the case. CFD also has a great partnership with local police, Elkland Search and Rescue, EMS and the Elk County Coroner.
The Erie Avenue facility, owned by the City of St. Marys, includes an emergency services unit upstairs, the City of St. Marys Police Department on the third floor and meetings are held on the second floor, as well as different training sessions like CPR classes.
“The community treats us very well,” Kraus said. “If someone needs something, we try to help.”
During COVID-19, Smith noted CFD volunteers participated in two “drive-by birthday parties” with the fire trucks for children.
Although seeing people lose everything takes its emotional toll, Kraus says a huge benefit of being a volunteer firefighter is the satisfaction of helping people.
Another big change, the three men agreed, is safer practices due to strict insurance and liability policies. Back in the day, Smith says he can remember firemen hanging off the back of the truck on the way to the call, but now, they all have to be inside of the vehicle for safety purposes.
The CFD hosts an open house once a year, as well as hosts free prevention training at entities like high schools, Boy and Girl Scouts, daycares and preschools.
When asked about blazing moments they’ll never forget as a firefighter, the men agreed there are a couple that stand out — the St. Marys Moose Lodge in 1987, the Franklin Hotel and Don’s Pizza.
“People were hanging out the window, and we rescued them,” Kraus says of one of the fires.
During the Moose blaze, the men said it was freezing cold outside, and they recalled being covered in ice while fighting three floors of fire.
“You don’t realize how high or bad it was until you see photos,” Kraus said.