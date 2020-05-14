ST MARYS — Martin Rosenfeld has been the proud owner of around 30 motorcycles throughout his life, and has a leather jacket to match each one.
Rosenfeld, a deputy with the Elk County Sheriff’s Office, is the longest standing member of the Elk County ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education) organization. He has been a member more than 20 years.
With the advent of nice weather comes the presence of more motorcycles on the roads, according to the National Safety Council. Drivers often don’t see motorcycles or their view of them is impacted by blind spots or other vehicles.
St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski recently proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. ABATE distributes safety signs throughout the county in May.
The Elk County chapter has more than 150 members who give back and stay involved through charitable events and activities.
Some of its annual fundraisers include Ride for Vets to support struggling veterans and Hospice Ride benefiting Penn Highlands Community Nurses.
Rosenfeld started in the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) in the ‘80s before joining an ABATE chapter and motorcycle club in Florida. He’s a lifetime member of Harley-Davidson.
Some organizations are particular about what kind of riders can join depending on the bike they have, Rosenfeld says, but that does not apply with ABATE. Its mission is spreading awareness of motorcycle safety and rights of motorcyclists, such as helmet restrictions, as well as promoting proper training and licensing laws.
Another huge part, Rosenfeld said, is the fellowship.
“You always have someone to call to go riding,” Rosenfeld said. His wife, Therese, has had bikes throughout the years, too, he said.
Being on a motorcycle is both stressful and a stress reliever, Rosenfeld notes.
“The main thing I enjoy is being on the road and smelling the fresh-cut grass,” he said. “You’re more present and aware of everything — every leaf, stone, every house.”
Rosenfeld, who also owns The Big Trout Restaurant and Tavern in Weedville, said the bikers enjoy going on rides and finding restaurants at which to eat together.
“It’s always a big family get together,” he said.