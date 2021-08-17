DuBOIS — Randolph Strickland and James Hoy both agree they can fully rely on the other to be there for them after many years of friendship. Today, they use that bond and shared competitive spirit to help at-risk youth by coaching boxing.
Both Hoy and Strickland grew up in Clearfield together, going to high school, playing sports, and getting into mischief. Hoy went to Pittsburgh where he attended Point Park University and remained there ever since.
“This is my best friend since I was 8 years old,” Hoy said of Strickland, who were both in attendance at last week’s Fights at the Fair in Sykesville.
“We go all the way back to Little League together,” said Strickland, who still lives in Clearfield. “You go through life with a lot of acquaintances, but if you get one or two really good friends, you’ve done something right.”
Despite the distance, the two remained close friends over the years. Both of them coached basketball for a time, together and against one another. As time went on, they both retired from coaching basketball to start the next chapter of their lives.
Hoy was recruited by the owner of 3rd Avenue Boxing Gym in Pittsburgh to start coaching. He coaches at-risk youth from all of Pittsburgh’s surrounding areas as part of his youth boxing program — Pittsburgh National Youth Boxing, or Team 412, the area code for Pittsburgh.
“I said ‘I really don’t know that much about it.’ He (the owner) said ‘you know kids. I’ve seen you coach basketball for a few years, you’re great with kids,’” Hoy said. “We had so many fights and eventually we started winning.”
Hoy said he picked up tips from the coaches of other gyms his boxers would compete against, slowly but surely learning the sport and the best ways of coaching it. He said he learned bits and pieces along the way, some from the coaches who were at last week’s Fights at the Fair.
Locally, Aaron Beatty of WPAL DuBois Fitness Center was looking for a coach for his boxers. Through Hoy, Beatty was able to recruit Strickland to coach in his gym.
“He (Beatty) kept telling me, ‘I need a coach, I need a coach,’ and I said well my twin brother is as competitive, is as knowledgeable, and works as hard as I do. Let’s get him over there,” Hoy said of Strickland.
“When they (WPAL) had the fights in June, Jim kept calling me, ‘you gotta come to these fights, you gotta come to these fights.’ Well when I came over for the fights, that’s when they made their pitch. They told me to think about it, it didn’t take me long because this is all for the kids,” Strickland said.
Strickland said he is grateful to Hoy because instead of having to learn it all on his own, his old friend has been sharing all the knowledge he now has. They both strongly agree that it’s all for the children, and they love to see the difference they can make in their lives.
“He’s been doing this for six years, so he’s taking me where he’s already been. He’s going to put our gym on the fast track,” Strickland said. “Everything that he has done to get him to this point, all the little secrets and all the little things he does to make his kids successful, he’s passing that down to me.”
Both also agree that their competitive nature with one another pushes each other to improve and helps make their boxers better as well. Strickland commented that he will hopefully be where Hoy is in a few years, to which Hoy replied, “No, he will be where I am right now.”
Hoy brought 10 of his 32 boxers with him for Fights at the Fair, and they held joint classes with the students of 814 Boxing from WPAL. They held three sessions Friday, Saturday, and two on Sunday.
Strickland said Hoy has two national champions on his team, and that it’s hard to get one, let alone two. Strickland was able to recently watch Hoy’s team compete in a national competition in Texas through a live stream of the event.
Hoy and Strickland both coach youth who may have a hard home life or come from troubled backgrounds. Their teams are like family with one another, and they love the work they do with them through boxing.