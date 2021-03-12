DuBOIS — Longtime writer and publisher Anthony Vallone has been a professor at Penn State DuBois for 32 years, a position he never saw himself stumbling into, but one he became very fond of.
Vallone, associate professor of English, finds value in passing along the knowledge and influence he has acquired during several life ventures on to students and others.
Vallone describes himself as something like a “utility player in baseball” on the PSU campus, teaching Introduction to Creative Writing and COMM150: The Art of Cinema every semester, Writing in the Humanities in the fall and a literature course in the spring, Reading Poetry and Technical Writing.
Vallone has a bachelor’s degree in English, as well as a master’s in English/Creative Writing and an associate degree in business, attending SUNY Brockport, McNeese State University in Los Angeles, Purdue University and Indiana University over the years. He recalls working with some “amazing” poets, including William Heyen, Mary Oliver and Yusef Komunyakaa.
A thriving passion for poetry, literature, publishing and all-around writing was something that didn’t happen right away in Vallone’s life.
“I was not one of those people born with a pen in one hand and a notebook in the other,” he said.
It was until Vallone studied under English professor and published poet Dr. Anthony Piccione until he became interested in writing, also recalling the influence of English professor Dr. Stan Rubin.
Vallone was editor for The Brockport Review and The Indiana Review in college, and is the current publisher/founder of MAMMOTH books. He is poetry editor of Pennsylvania English, co-founding editor of The Watershed Journal literary group, and a board member of The Watershed Journal and Pennsylvania College English Association.
“All of these activities help individuals from different groups get published, and present their work to wider audiences.”
Like his love for writing, Vallone said he sort of “stumbled into” becoming a professor, having considered becoming a cabinet or furniture maker, business person or elementary or junior/senior high school teacher, something he later realized wasn’t for him.
He has since visited creative writing classes and volunteered to teach them at DuBois Area Middle and High schools, he said. Quoting his wife, PSU DuBois Professor Jackie Atkins, Vallone joked that his attention span with writing is “anything longer than a Hershey bar,” similarly to the students’ attention span he experienced in grade-school classes.
The professor has been published many times, including a recent piece in Vice-Versa, an e-zine (electronic magazine) of the University of Hawaii, as well as several poetry pieces — “The Blackbird’s Applause,” “Grass Saxophones,” “Golden Carp” and “Chinese Bats,” as well as a tentatively-titled group of poems called “The Death of Nostalgia.”
“With COVID and some recent illnesses, I’ve been staying in and writing poems, sending them out for potential publication. What else is there to do these days?”
Writers need to be “like antennas,” Vallone says, drawing in topics that are all around them.
Vallone has written about The Cottages at Christ the King, where he recently moved with his wife, as well as spending last summer and early fall in three different hospitals and CTK Manor.
“Before those events, anything that caught the attention of my antenna became topics for poems: birds, friends, my family,” he said. “Poetry can be about anything and everything — all the subject matter in the universe, those are the topics of poetry.”
Vallone refers to PSU as one of the greatest universities in the world.
“It’s the DuBois campus, the faculty and staff. I’ve worked with world-class faculty, in all different disciplines, who I respect and admire on all sorts of different projects. I know the staff by name,” he said.
And, of course, there are the students, says Vallone.
“Some might take a course from me and disappear — hopefully taking away a little something they learned,” he said. “That’s fine. Some might take multiple courses and become a friend.”
Vallone has helped two former students publish books of poems, and was even the best man at the wedding of two students, whom he introduced to one another. It’s just in his nature, he notes, to help others.
“I always say that if I were incredibly wealthy, I’d be a philanthropist, giving money to all sorts of causes,” he said. “Sadly, I don’t have that kind of wealth. What I do have is my education, my love of writing and literature, my time and my desire to see students succeed in whatever endeavor they choose to take. Those things I can give away freely, for as long as I’m able.”