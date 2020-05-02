RIDGWAY — Two longtime firefighters with the Ridgway Fire Department are reflecting on decades of community service.
Monday marks International Firefighters Day 2020, a day that honor the lives of lost firefighters and the sacrifice they make for people on a regular basis. It’s an initiative of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, according to www.firehero.org.
Deputy Chief Joe Gasbarre, who has been with the RFD for 37 years, and Assistant Chief Ray Imhof, with 48 years, said they have seen many changes throughout the years.
Imhof said his father and uncles were all volunteer firefighters when he was growing up, and Gasbarre said it was his friends who got him involved.
When Imhof first joined at age 21, there was a waiting list, he said. Now, recruiting volunteer firefighters in Elk and surrounding counties has become a “major” roadblock, partly a result of a lot of young people leaving the Ridgway area.
“We were raised to give back to the community,” Gasbarre said. “We’re here 100 hours every week.”
Imhof was an electrical engineer with Ridgway Borough, and Gasbarre worked for Penn Highlands Elk.
Looking back over the years, one of the major events that sticks out in Imhof’s mind is the train derailment in downtown Ridgway in 1979, he says, where two load cars caught fire and it spread down Main Street.
“It was 22 degrees below zero, and there was lots of snow,” he said. “We helped contain the fire.”
Multiple houses, the fire station and the engine were damaged, but there were no fatalities. Those within a five-block radius were evacuated.
Imhof also recalled the RDD rescuing around 30 people from the Bogart House in the ‘70s.
“Main Street fires are scary – they spread quickly,” he said. “It pays to know how your Main Street is put together.”
A big part of being a firefighter includes cooperation between area departments, Imhof and Gasbarre said. Many situations call for mutual aid or extra equipment. During the day, since younger volunteers have daytime jobs, mutual aid is especially important.
In December, the RFD got its 20-year-old ladder truck back, the men said. In the meantime, Kane and St. Marys fire departments would cover for them. The RFD is also planning to refurbish one of its 20-year-old engines, and more than 90 percent of the funding will come from fundraisers.
In pre-quarantine times, the RFD would host weekly bingo on Tuesdays, its annual carnival and parade in June and an April gun bash, typically drawing in more than 400 people, that has been postponed until October.
“The community has been phenomenal to us,” Imhof adds, also mentioning a good relationship with Ridgway Borough Council and emergency responders.
Longtime firefighter Dave Dorley died earlier this year, the men said, and the funeral was held at the fire station. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place.
“It’s an absolute brotherhood/sisterhood,” Imhof said. “It’s not just running out the door for the sirens. The longer they’re in, the more they realize that.”
“When the chips are down, all the guys will be there for each other,” Gasbarre adds.
The wives and members of the RFD auxiliary are also a big part of the department, who are consistently giving back, the men said.
In the future, Gasbarre said he hopes to visit area high schools, encouraging interest in volunteer firefighting. Imhof, a training instructor of 30 years, does in-department training and spreads the word about other classes in the area, such arson detection in DuBois or vehicle rescue with Jefferson County Emergency Services.