DuBOIS — Longtime Sandy Township secretary/treasurer Barbara Miller has retired.
The supervisors announced Miller’s retirement, effective Nov. 15, at Monday’s meeting.
Supervisors Chairman Jim Jeffers read a portion of Miller’s retirement letter aloud.
“It has been my honor of my life to serve the supervisors and residents of Sandy Township for the past 25 years as secretary/treasurer,” Miller said in the letter. “While I look forward to enjoying my retirement, I will miss being part of our team at Sandy township. I trust that the friendships I have developed here will last well into the future. If I can be of any assistance after my departure, please don’t hesitate to call me.”
“(That’s a) very nice letter ... good employee, we wish her the best,” said Jeffers.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said supervisors wanted to present Miller with a plaque at the meeting, but she was unable to attend. He said they hope to make the presentation at an employee luncheon in December.
All of the supervisors expressed their appreciation to Miller for her years of service and wished her well in her retirement.