ST. MARYS — Paula Fritz Eddy, executive director of the Elk County Community Foundation, has been a poll worker on Election Day for nearly 10 years.
Eddy, who could be found helping voters at the St. Marys 4th Ward in the Christian Education Building on Tuesday, said although the day is long and exhausting, it has its perks.
“It’s a nice way to know who your neighbors are,” she said. “It’s nice to see those people whom I wouldn’t normally see.”
Working the polls is also a way to not only serve the local community, Eddy said, but the country.
Working alongside Eddy on Tuesday was Gary Lange of St. Marys, who has volunteered on Election Day since 2007.
Eddy said the voter turnout was definitely higher this year than in previous years, and there was an increase when she looked at the 4th Ward’s voter turnout last spring.
Voters on Election Day came across very thankful to see such a turnout, Eddy noted.
“People are thrilled about the fact that more people are taking advantage (of voting),” she said.
When it came to the COVID-19 guidelines, Eddy said voters were complimentary of precautions taken, complimenting the building on its cleanliness.
Due to expecting a larger turnout, poll workers set up machines and materials the night prior to Election Day, Eddy said, rather than the morning of. They were also making sure six-foot markers and other precautions were in place.