PUNXSUTAWNEY — Louis Allen Tenon will face charges including terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment at a 9:30 a.m. summary trial June 6 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in connection with a Jan. 20 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Kurtis Jacoby and Antonio Suprano were dispatched to a residence on 9704 Route 536 in Perry Township with Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. James Mcintosh for an active domestic dispute. Trooper Jacoby said this was the second time they were dispatched to that residence for a domestic dispute on that date.
Trooper Jacoby said the PSP dispatch was that Tenon was assaulting Ardnas Burge and her daughter Jocelyn Burge at their residence.
Upon arrival, Trooper Jacoby and Trooper Suprano confronted Tenon while Corporal Mcintosh went into another room to check on Ardnas and her daughter Jocelyn. Cpl. Mcintosh then instructed Trooper Jacoby and Trooper Suprano to place Tenon under arrest.
According to the affidavit, Tenon allegedly refused both verbal and physical commands, which led Trooper Jacoby and Trooper Suprano to apply substantial force to overcome Tenon’s resistance.
Burge reportedly said Tenon was intoxicated and was following her throughout the house taunting her and continued to taunt her as she made dinner for her children.
When Jocelyn Burge heard the two arguing, she reportedly attempted to get between them. Tenon allegedly became agitated and began to strike and shove Jocely before picking her up and throwing her from the kitchen into the dining room, which reportedly caused a visible injury to her upper lip and another visible injury to her inner ear that was bleeding.