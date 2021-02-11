PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School senior Louise Bennett recently placed fourth in the state for her Veterans of Foreign Wars Voices of Democracy audio scholarship essay.
Bennett was lucky to be told about the scholarship essay by Jeanne Curtis, who she has volunteered with in the past. Curtis was responsible for telling Punxsutawney entrants about the scholarship contest, as there isn’t much participation at the local level.
“I had no idea it was a contest. A local lady that I had volunteered with for years sent the scholarship to my mom, and said she thought I would really like it,” Bennett said. “I thought it seemed pretty neat, and would give it a try and if I don’t get anything out of it, I get experience.”
The topic of the essay this year was, “Is this the country our founding fathers envisioned?” The audio essay was to be two-and-half to five minutes long explaining the writer’s viewpoint on the topic.
Bennett said when students are looking for scholarships they often overlook local opportunities, but have more competition when trying for bigger scholarships. She was simply hoping to win the local level, but was fortunate enough to pass through three levels of the contest.
Bennett won $100 at the local level, $400 at the district level and $2,500 for placing fourth at the state level. Students who moved on to the national level are hoping to win a scholarship of $30,000.
There were 10 entrants at the district level, and 24 at the state level. Bennett worked for a month on her essay. She found out during the first week of December that she had won at the local and district level, and would be moving on to the state contest.
She enjoyed the audio aspect of the essay, saying that she put a lot of work into the recording of the easy.
“I wrote it out and ended up recording it nine or 10 times, and each time I would make little changes, like ‘oh, this isn’t right, this doesn’t sound like me,’” Bennett said. “It was more work than just writing an essay. I really like that it had the audio with it because it adds a little more personality, especially when the people at the VFW don’t know these kids they’re getting the essays from.”
Bennett said that when writing about a political topic, people will either love it or hate it. She didn’t want her essay to be radical one way or another, but that it was an interesting topic to get students thinking.
Bennett is the senior class president, has been on the school newspaper staff for three years and is now the editor in chief of the school newspaper, and is one of the two student representatives on the school board.
“I want to go to college for a bachelor’s degree in journalism, but I tend to be very politically minded, I got that from my dad. I’m currently in AP U.S. history and AP U.S. government,” Bennett said.
District winners are normally sent to Harrisburg, but couldn’t do that this year because of the pandemic. There was a Zoom call with the district chair and the people in charge of the VFW during which the winners were announced.
The VFW also shared what the organization stands for, and said they were thrilled with the students who participated and the essays they got, and that they knew about history and politics and cared to write an essay about it.
Unable to bring the winners to Harrisburg, the VFW is sending some things to the students through the mail like sweatshirts and other items.
“A huge thank you to Jeanne Curtis for sending the scholarship my way, a big thank you to Bob Lott and the VFW and my parents for supporting me through that,” Bennett said.