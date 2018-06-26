Animal lovers in Clearfield County and surrounding communities are joining in the effort to help care for Lottie, a 4-year-old Mastiff mix, who was reportedly shot last Tuesday, June 19, and was found around 12:30 p.m. in the doorway of a Hawk Run home in Clearfield County.
The organization One Dog at a Time has taken Lottie under their wing. She is currently at Metzger Animal Hospital in State College, where she is on an IV drip to help with pain, said ODAAT Founder Kari Coble.
Due to a gunshot wound to her face, Lottie has dental issues and will require one or more surgeries, Coble said.
ODAAT is a humane rescue group dedicated to helping dogs and other animals in need, while operating under legal guidelines of all laws. They “assist and provide resources to police departments, educate the general public about health and welfare issues in order to promote responsible pet ownership and help owners maintain their responsibility with assistance when necessary,” according to www.onedogatatime.us.
The organization also played a part in a case earlier this year that resulted in a Clearfield County couple being charged with animal cruelty and neglect after reports surfaced of a dead horse at a Kilmer Road residence.
Thankfully, more appropriate punishment for these animal cruelty crimes just went into affect in August of last year, Coble said.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to Lottie’s situation and are handling the case, Coble said, but police departments don’t have the money to help provide veterinary care for the animals, which is where ODAAT comes in.
Through volunteers, donations and fundraisers, the organization assists police by holding the dog and securing proper medical treatment. Shelters won’t always hold the dog when it’s considered evidence after a crime. ODAAT gives the dog a safe environment in the meantime.
Police and ODAAT are also dealing with the death of another Clearfield County dog who was shot in a home invasion on Sunday.
Officials are still looking for further information about who committed the crime against Lottie, and there is a reward, Coble said.
“This is animal cruelty,” Coble said. “Animal cruelty is in the crimes code and enforceable by our police department.”
“If anyone is reaching out for assistance in abuse or neglect of animals, and they can’t get help, contact our organization,” Coble said. “We will try to assist in any way possible.”
ODAAT is hosting a car wash and bake sale to benefit Lottie on Saturday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 319 N. Centre Street in Phillipsburg.
Area communities have rallied around Lottie in her time of need. Verbal support and shares of her story have been pouring in through the ODAAT Facebook page, and many people have offered to adopt Lottie after she is healed.
Monetary donations can also be made for Lottie at www.onedogatatime.us or through PayPal, donateodaat@gmail.com, with “Lottie” in the comment section.
