Ridgway bid farewell to one of its true trailblazers on Monday.
Well-known community leader Dave Love died following a lengthy illness, but left behind a legacy those who worked with him will never forget.
“There’s so much he’s done for the community,” Dale Fox, president of TriCounty Rails to Trails – a group Love co-founded, said. “Basically, anything to do with the outdoors started with that man.”
Love spent most of his life in Ridgway and was a Ridgway High School alumnus, served for decades with the Ridgway Fire Department and remained active locally with Boy Scouts well into adulthood.
But many will remember him for the literal trails he left behind.
Love was a key figure in the creation of local trail systems including the Clarion-Little Toby Trail and the Laurel Mill Cross Country Ski Trail system.
He co-founded Tricounty Rails to Trails in the early 1990s with Brockway resident George Miller. The two envisioned what is today 18 miles of riverside trail open for outdoor recreation along what was, at the time, a railroad right-of-way.
“We did a lot of work out on the trail before the finished surface was put in,” Tricounty Rails to Trails board member Ben Zappa recalled.
Love was also the longtime owner of Love’s Canoe, situated along the banks of the Clarion River where Country Squirrel Outfitters is located today in Ridgway.
“Dave was the type of guy that really grabbed life by the horns and lived life to the fullest,” the Country Squirrel Facebook page posted Tuesday after learning of Love’s death.
“He was one of the first people I met when I moved to Ridgway,” Fox said, recalling they met as a result of his ownership of the canoe shop. “Dave got me involved with the trails and I’ve been involved ever since. I am very proud to have known and worked with him.”
Zappa noted those involved with the trail had hoped to see a totem pole carved during the Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in his honor erected in Love’s lifetime. The pole is currently awaiting installation in the pavillion across the street from the head of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail, where it will eventually be placed.
“It’s sitting in the pavilion at the trailhead and we wanted him to see it,” Zappa said. “We’re a little disappointed about that. Now poor Dave has passed away and he’ll never get to see it.”
Still, Love’s legacy lives on in the trail and the town.
“He was a lion of a man,” Fox said. “Nobody will ever fill his shoes.”
