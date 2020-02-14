SUMMERVILLE — Anna (Mighells) Keth and Bobby Keth are a recently married couple who connected and found happiness when they both came back to visit their hometown.
Anna Keth only lived in Summerville for four years when she was a child, but the town left a lasting impression on her. Even after she moved away, she held the memories of the idealistic small town in her heart.
Anna Keth married her first husband and they lived in Olean, New York, with their two sons. The couple later divorced, but Anna Keth stayed in Olean, where she had a support system from her family.
When the Summerville Story Project began building its presence on Facebook for past and previous residents, Anna Keth rekindled her love for her hometown. She began following the page and later made trips to Summerville to help with some of the projects.
While she was making the trips back to Summerville, she reconnected with some of her friends. During one of her visits, she attended a cookout at a friend’s house.
Her friend’s brother, Bobby Keth of Syracuse, New York, also attended the gathering. The two talked during the cookout and later went their separate ways.
The following year, Anna and Bobby met once again during the Summerville Labor Day celebration and talked again before leaving town.
The third year, Anna was invited to go out with a group of friends, not realizing it was a date for her and Bobby.
“We’ve never been apart since then,” Anna Keth said. “I’m a lucky woman.”
Anna Keth moved back to Summerville to live in the town she’s always loved with the man she loves.
They were married on June 22, 2019, in the Presbyterian Church in Summerville, the town that brought them together.
“Some people got a book out of the Story Project, and I got a husband,” Anna Keth said.