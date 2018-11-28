DuBOIS — For five years, a local artist and business owner has chosen a cause close to her heart to which to contribute around Christmastime.
Allison Sayers, who owns the shop “re.invent.ed” on Carson Hill Road in Luthersburg, offers several group and seasonal painting classes.
Of everything she does, her Toys for Tots event is her most well-attended, Sayers says. It was Sunday, Nov. 18 at the DuBois Country Club.
The paint company in which she retails, “Annie Sloan Chalk Paint” — the original, trademarked chalk paint brand — had a worldwide charitable event in 2014, Sayers said.
“Each shop was asked to create an event that benefited a local cause,” she said. “Since I was an elementary teacher and my husband is a Marine, Toys for Tots was our chosen charity.”
There were also 14 local crafters and vendors who participated in the event, as painters waited for their items to dry, Sayers says. This year, the crafters painted and stenciled wooden stockings.
“It was a fun and festive make-and-take class,” she said.
There was no fee to attend the class — just a new, unwrapped toy, or $15 donation for Toys for Tots, Sayers said. More than 100 painters attended, filling six boxes “to the brim” with donations.
“The toys will be distributed locally by Sgt. William Dixon of the Marine Corps League,” Sayers says.
After the second TFT fundraiser, the event was moved to the DCC because it was so popular, Sayers says.
“I have a crew of about 15 volunteers who help,” Sayers said.
This was their fifth year, and the biggest one yet — 110 people signed up in less than 48 hours for four different time slots, Sayers said.
“This is one of our favorite days of the year,” she said.
To find out more, visit the re.invent.ed Facebook page. The shop is located at 332 Carson Hill Road in Luthersburg.
