LUTHERSBURG — A house fire in Luthersburg resulted in one fireman being taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for smoke inhalation and the loss of two pets, according to Brady Township Fire Chief Russell Perks.
Around 2:30 p.m. local fire departments were called for a smoke-filled structure. Brady Township, Sandy Township, Oklahoma Civil Defense, Union Township, Fourth Ward Hose and Goodwill Hose, and Sykesville fire companies responded. EMS from Brady Township and Dusan/Amserv assisted on scene.
When personnel arrived on scene, they immediately entered the home and found the fire on the second floor, Perks explained.
“They knocked it down very quickly. At that point we were in mop out mode looking for any type of extension into the attic and so forth. No extension was found,” Perks said.
First responders notified the gas company, the utility company, and the water authority to come and shut all the power off to the home. Perks said he has no idea what caused the fire, and that it was under investigation. The Clearfield County Fire Marshal and PSP DuBois Fire Investigator were requested to the scene.
The homeowners were not in the home at the time of the fire and were unharmed. One fireman was sent to Penn Highlands for smoke inhalation, according to Perks.
“Unfortunately the homeowners did lose a dog and a cat at this time,” Perks said.
The Red Cross was called to assist the two adults who lived in the home.