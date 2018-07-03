DuBOIS — A 63-year-old Luthersburg man is accused of offering to pay women for sex in the City of DuBois, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
Mitchell E. Mancuso, 2255 Golden Yoke Road, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts each of patronizing prostitutes and promoting prostitution/loitering for the purpose of prostitution and two summary counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct. The charges are the result of an incident which occurred at 8:40 p.m. June 10.
In the affidavit of probable cause, the DuBois City Police said they responded to a call in downtown DuBois, where a woman reported that she was walking near Giant Eagle when a man in a dark-colored truck approached her and “asked her if she wanted to make an easy $200.” When she said no, the man stated a larger amount of money. The woman again said no and asked what for, the affidavit said.
“The male replied for you to come stay the night with me,” the affidavit said.
The woman said no she didn’t want to do that. The man then tried to exit his vehicle causing the woman to run to a nearby gas station to get away from him.
The police said they were able to obtain a video, which showed the incident the woman described and her running to the gas station after speaking to a person inside a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma.
While inside the grocery store, two women told the police there was a man in the same type of truck who asked them both similar questions. They said they saw him drive away, heading toward Palumbo’s Meats.
Several minutes later, the truck turned onto North Brady Street from West Long Avenue and failed to use his turn signal. The truck was stopped by police. When asked where he was going, the man said, “Home.” Asked where he was coming from, the man said, “Home.” The police said they asked him why he was making so many passes through the Giant Eagle parking lot, and he said he was “just driving around and was bored.”
The police told Mancuso that they saw him on video and that it was imperative he be honest with them. According to the affidavit, Mancuso said he was lonely and was trying to find a woman to go home with him because his girlfriend left him and went back to Ohio. Mancuso was asked to go to the police station to discuss multiple incidents in which he was involved earlier in the evening and he agreed.
While Mancuso was being interviewed at the station, the police spoke with two of the victims who had reported the incidents and they both agreed to provide written statements on the events that happened, stating the dollar amounts as well as giving a detailed description of what the man was driving.
The affidavit said Mancuso admitted to speaking with several women, offering money for them to have sex with him. He also provided a written statement as to what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.