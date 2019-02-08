Michael Robert Kelly, 40, 9083 Coal Hill Road, Luthersburg, has been charged by DuBois City Police with a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats and a summary harassment charge.
The charges stem from an incident Dec. 12, 2018, when police were dispatched to Penn Highlands DuBois West in response to a report of a man threatening to kill another man. While in the emergency room, he told a woman that he paid someone to kill her boyfriend that night.
The man told the police that he received a text from Kelly on Dec. 11 stating that he was “going to suffer.” Then on the next day the man was told by the woman that a man threatened to have him killed.
The man and the woman both told the police that they were very upset by the threats and they both felt the threats would be carried out.
Kelly’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 1.
