DuBOIS — On May 11, Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois charged Justin Dwight Tipton, 25, Beech Run Road, Luthersburg, with possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility, both felonies of the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the state police received several cyber tips of a sexual abuse of children incident which all allegedly linked to Tipton.
The first of two cyber tips allegedly involved the uploading of child pornography received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, including a tip from the Facebook Law Enforcement Records Department.
Based on reported chat logs from another site from Sept. 21, 2020 through Sept. 23, 2020, Tipton allegedly discussed liking minors with another user.
At 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers approved a search warrant on Tipton’s residence, where a total of four devices were seized from the residence, including two smart phones and two Amazon Kindle tablets.
On Nov. 23, 2020, another site reported nine child pornography movies and four child pornography images were associated with the case from dates prior to the search warrant service, the affidavit said.
After posting $100,000 bail, Tipton was released from the Clearfield County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28 at the DuBois Magistrate office.