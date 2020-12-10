CLEARFIELD — Wade Patrillo, 35, of Luthersburg/SCI Houtzdale, was given a lengthy prison sentence for burglary and stealing a firearm and an ATV.
Petrillo pleaded guilty to person not to possess a firearm, a felony of the first degree; burglary, felony of the first degree; theft by unlawful taking, felony of the second degree; and criminal mischief, misdemeanor of the third degree.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced Petrillo to serve four to eight years in state prison, consecutive to any prison sentences he is currently serving.
Petrillo was on state parole and probation in Jefferson County at the time of the offense and Petrillo’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, asked Ammerman to make the sentence concurrent to his current sentence and make it effective July 17.
She said Petrillo is already facing two probation violations from Jefferson County, from which he could be sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison from Judge John Foradora and a state parole and a violation all for the same offense.
She said Foradora has delayed sentencing on the probation violations to see what Ammerman’s court did on Monday.
Schwab said Petrillo could be completing his current state sentence soon and by giving Petrillo a concurrent sentence, it would leave it up to the state Department of Corrections on how much time Petrillo would serve in prison.
However, Ammerman refused her request because Petrillo has an extensive criminal record.
“He’s had so many state sentences over the years I see no reason to give him a concurrent sentence,” Ammerman said. “And whatever Judge Foradora does, he does.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called at 7:10 p.m. in January to Beers Road, Sandy Township for a theft of a Kimber .380 semi automatic handgun stolen from an unlocked truck sometime after the owner returned home from work around 4:30 a.m.
Police also found that eight camps in the area had been tampered with but access was never gained at most. At one Beers Road address, officers saw that there were fresh ATV tracks in the driveway. Officers found that the camp had been entered and that it was ransacked. Another camp on Beers Road was reported to also have been entered and an ATV was missing there, as well as a rifle.
A few days after the initial incident, Brookville Borough Police reported recovering a handgun from a DuBois man who had been arrested. The police interviewed the man, who said he and Petrillo are friends and that it was Petrillo from whom he got the firearm, the affidavit said.
State parole authorities went to Petrillo’s residence and found two separate .22 caliber long rifles at the residence and an ATV in the back yard matching the description of the stolen ATV from the Beers Road camp, according to the affidavit. Petrillo reportedly refused to admit to any involvement in the case being investigated.