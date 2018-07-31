DuBOIS — Mitchell E. Mancuso, 63, 2255 Golden Yoke Road, Luthersburg, pleaded guilty Friday to offering to pay women for sex.
Mancuso pleaded guilty before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois, to two misdemeanor counts of patronizing prostitutes and must pay a total of $579.25 in fines and costs as a result of an incident which occurred at 8:40 p.m. June 10 in downtown DuBois.
Two misdemeanor counts of promoting prostitution/loitering for the purpose of prostitution and two summary counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct were withdrawn.
Mancuso was charged by DuBois City Police after they responded to a call in downtown DuBois, where a woman reported that she was walking near Giant Eagle when a man in a dark-colored truck approached her and “asked her if she wanted to make an easy $200.” When she said no, the man stated a larger amount of money. The woman again said no and asked what for, according to a previously published Courier Express report.
“The male replied for you to come stay the night with me,” the report said.
The police said they were able to obtain a video which showed the incident the woman described and her running to the gas station after speaking to a person inside a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma.
While inside the grocery store, two women told the police there was a man in the same type of truck who asked them both similar questions. They said they saw him drive away, heading toward Palumbo’s Meats.
Mancuso was later stopped by police and agreed to go to the police station to discuss multiple incidents in which he was involved earlier in the evening and he agreed.
The affidavit said Mancuso admitted to speaking with several women, offering money for them to have sex with him. He also provided a written statement as to what happened.
