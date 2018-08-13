LUTHERSBURG — A local organization will pedal its way back in time on Saturday, sharing the history and enjoyment of antique tractors with the community.
The Garden and Pedal Tractor Show will be staged this Saturday and Sunday at 8344 Coal Hill Road, 1 mile south of Luthersburg, by the Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association.
Steve Heuser, Vice President of SAMA, said this is the organization’s 24th show.
SAMA is a nonprofit organization based out of Luthersburg, that is “dedicated to preserving the past for the future” through educating people and youth about history and agriculture.
Each year, members feature a different tractor at this event, Heuser said. There are between 70-80 entries each year, depending on the weather, but participation is usually high.
This show’s main machine is the pedal and garden tractor, Heuser said. Some SAMA members have up to 20 collector tractors.
Daily activities will include tractor and equipment displays, engines and operations, antique and garden tractor pulls, children’s games, the Whitaker Sawmill Working Display, primitive items, a flea market and more.
There also will be musical entertainment by Heather Olsen and Elvis impersonators, a Civil War Display by Jon Warsing and a K9 Liberty Search and Recovery Demonstration.
There are more than 120 members in the SAMA, Heuser said. They raise funds through various events, like selling homemade ice cream at DuBois Community Days and fairs and festivals, so they can offer this tractor show for free.
The garden and pedal tractors on display are from the ‘50s and ‘60s, and some may be older, Heuser said.
It is important to educate the public on the history of commercial and industrial agriculture and farming to remind them of what it was like back then, Heuser said. People may be unaware of where their food comes from or what it takes to produce it on a farm.
“A lot of our members enjoy restoring these tractors,” he said. “People can see what their grandparents grew up with. They farmed with these old tractors, and it shows you a simpler time.”
They also hold a pedal tractor pull at the Clearfield Fair each year for local youth, Heuser said.
“It’s to help get the kids involved and interested in our heritage, to see what it was like 50 to 100 years ago,” he said. “Everything now-a-days is all (about) technology. You get on these tractors and they’re basic and simple — the way it was back then.”
Friday will be a set up and arrival day for collectors, beginning at 9 a.m. Parking and admission is free for Saturday and Sunday’s events.
For more information, visit the SAMA on Facebook or call Heuser at 814-236-0173.
