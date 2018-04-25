DuBOIS — A Luthersburg resident reminded the DuBois Area School Board recently that the administration works for the area’s residents, not the other way around.
Glenn Schuckers asked the board how many solicitors were presented to them before they hired current Solicitor Carl Beard.
“I’m sure he’s an excellent solicitor. But what kind of choice did you have in hiring a solicitor? What choice were you given when you hired an architect? How many architects were presented to you that allowed you to make a choice? A choice of one is not a choice, ladies and gentlemen,” Schuckers said.
“You need to demand of the administration that when things are presented to you, and from other board members themselves, that you’ve had more than one alternative presented to you,” Schuckers said.
Concerning the possibility of a new elementary school being built, Schuckers wondered what what would be the impact if enrollments continue to decline.
“What’s going to happen to the space that you’re building now? Can we not find a way to house the students and educate the students that we have now? And looking at the future with possibly smaller enrollments, or if enrollments increase, a way, a flexibility built in that we do have room for some increasing enrollments ten years down the road?” he said.
“The buildings are going to be there a long time so the board needs to consider their choices very carefully, Schuckers said.
“And make sure that you have choices and that you explain to all of us what the rationale behind your choices is going to be,” Schuckers said.
He said that just because the district has a good credit rating, and interest rates are low now, is not a good reason to put the district in debt for $25 or $30 million, or more.
“Don’t be afraid to say no,” Schuckers said. “Tell us what you’re going to do. Tell us your reasoning behind it, and make sure you have choices for what you’re going to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.