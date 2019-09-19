The annual rummage and bake sale at the Luthersburg United Methodist Church is so popular that there is a long line in the parking lot even before the doors open on Friday morning, organizers say.
“We’re known for having lots of good stuff,” said Juanita Kurtain, who, with her husband George, has been helping organize the sale for as long as they can remember.
Other longtime helpers include Lucille Srock, Ruth Srock, and Mark and Paula Lowman. This year, new Pastor Kendra Balliet has also been involved.
None of them seem to remember when it all started, however.
“We really don’t know how long, but it’s been quite a while,” said Ruth Srock, noting they usually start preparing approximately three weeks prior to the two-day event.
Once they set a date each year, the fun begins for them.
“We work on it a little bit at a time,” said Lucille Srock.
According to Paula Lowman, donations of items for sale come from church members or anyone who wants to donate.
“We get a little bit of everything,” said Ruth Srock. “It’s always different and we usually get a big variety.”
This year, there is household furniture, toys, afghans, pictures, picture frames, outdoor items, curtains, bedspreads, towels, holiday decorations, dishes, cups, flags and, of course, clothes.
For most things at the sale, customers set their own price. There are a couple of brand new items, still in the box, which have a price.
They also sell Rada knives, which have a set price.
“It’s the biggest fundraiser for the church they have during the year,” said Balliet.
Last year, the event raised approximately $3,000 which goes toward the church fund.
If items are left, they will donate them to another organization.
The sale also includes baked goods, in addition to hot dogs and sauce, beverages and ice cream novelties.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun,” said Ruth Srock.
The rummage and bake sale will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Luthersburg United Methodist Church, located on 90 Luthersburg-Rockton Road.