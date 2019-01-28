Eat’n Park customers and people driving by may be wondering who won the 2018 Ford EcoSport that sat in front of the Bee Line Highway restaurant for a while.
Diana Swope of Luthersburg purchased her winning ticket at the Eat’n Park in DuBois. She was presented with her white 2018 Ford EcoSport at Murray’s Ford Lincoln in DuBois Thursday afternoon, where she was often speechless and overcome with tears.
Not only did Swope want to win a shiny new car, but she wanted to do her part in giving back, too, offering to donate a toy for a child at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Joseph Thurby, chairman of Neighborhood Ford Store, made a special announcement to Swope on Thursday.
“You happen to be the first person that won who ever made an offer that you would like to purchase a toy and donate to a little child,” he said to Swope.
Although the toy donation wasn’t permitted, NFS and Murray’s Ford purchased a gift card, which will be presented to Children’s Hospital in Swope’s name, Thurby said.
“That little child will now have a wonderful toy,” he said.
Neighborhood Ford Store and Murray’s representatives, as well as Eat’n Park management and employees, gathered with Swope and her family inside the Blinker Parkway dealership.
Wendy Swope said when her mother-in-law first received the call that she had won a new car, she thought it was a prank, and didn’t believe it. After realizing it was a reality, she was extremely excited and overwhelmed, she said.
As Swope made her way around the EcoSport, she repeated the words, “It’s so wonderful. Thank you so much,” several times.
When asked what winning the car means to her, she simply replied, “It’s everything.”
Swope likes to think an angel played a part in such a wonderful gift.
She can recall pointing to every white car she saw, always wanting one herself, she said.
“When my husband and I got our last car, we couldn’t get a white one,” she said. “We took a silver one, instead.”
Her husband didn’t even get to drive the car for two years, though, Swope said. He suffered cardiac arrest and died not long afterward. They had been married for 43 years.
“He would’ve said to me, ‘Nobody deserves it more,’” she said. “There’s only one thing missing. If I could have one thing here with me today, it would be him.”
