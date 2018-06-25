According to police reports, a Luthersburg woman was killed in an ATV accident early Monday morning.
DuBois State Police responded to a report of an ATV crash on private property, located south of Kupp Road in Brady Township, at 7 a.m. Monday morning.
The driver, Barbara Lynn Desmond, 49, of Luthersburg, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.
DuBois State Police were assisted by Brady Township Fire Department and emergency responders, AmServ DuSan Ambulance, the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office and Mottman Towing.
