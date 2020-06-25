COOKSBURG — MacBeth’s Cabins and Country Store on State Route 36 has been in the MacBeth family for generations, and is now creating memories for other families.
Mike MacBeth said his family worked for the Cook family in the lumber business, building the cabins throughout the war years. The last of the cabins was built in 1951, and the restaurant and gift shop were added throughout the years. MacBeth’s Cabins now offers 30 units.
The location is special, MacBeth said, since it’s right along the Clarion River, and in “Park of the Year.” People can visit and enjoy the peace and quiet, hiking, bike rides and time together.
“Families over generations have been coming here,” he said. “They know our stories, and we know theirs.”
Visiting Cook Forest and the cabins is a chance for people to escape, MacBeth adds.
“We try to keep it a family-style atmosphere,” he said.
The MacBeth’s grocery store carries regular food supplies, as well as camping and river items, T-shirts and memorabilia. There is also a wine room full of Laurel Mountain and Cook Forest wines.
The wine room is a fairly new addition, he adds. The gift shop stemmed from adapting to things people are looking for when they visit.
MacBeth’s also updates its website with “cabin stories,” sharing the experiences of visitors, he said.