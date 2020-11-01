BENEZETTE — MacDarvey Castle in Benezette, an Elk County landmark, is known as a great escape for elk tourists looking to stay somewhere that “feels like home.”
Chuck Brotherton and his girlfriend, Carla Bruce, live in the downstairs part of the house and rent the upstairs out to guests, he said.
The couple, who also own and run The Elk View Company store and restaurant on Winslow Hill Road, moved in six years ago. Brotherton, who is retired, is originally from New Jersey, and took a major liking to Benezette’s location and atmosphere.
The families and renters welcomed into the castle are always great, responsible people who clean up after themselves and leave the place as they found it, Brotherton said.
“We don’t have a large turn over of renters,” he said. “Around 80-90 percent are repeat renters each year.”
The 5,000 square-foot castle, which sits on a hill overlooking the changing leaves on the trees in the fall, has decks outside of the upstairs bedrooms, which guests can sit on and enjoy the view.
Brotherton, the second MacDarvey Castle owner, recalled the first year they lived there, when there were many elk sleeping in the driveway.
Renting begins in the middle of August and lasts through Nov. 1, particularly during elk country’s busiest time of year — rut season.
Brotherton says he doesn’t think of the castle as “running a business,” but more of a place where families and friends can share experiences.
He even named his business, “Engraving with MacDarvey” — located just outside of the Elk View store — after the castle, Brotherton said, since people who know him already associate him with that name.