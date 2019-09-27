REYNOLDSVILLE — The “Mad Hatters” Red Hat Society woman’s group, based in Reynoldsville, can be seen wearing brightly-colored outfits and enjoying fellowship with one another on a regular basis.
On Aug. 21, the stylish group of ladies met at Maxine McMillen’s house on Hill Street, as they do once a year for food, friendship and desserts. The group also gathers at a restaurant monthly.
The Red Hat Society is a “playgroup” for women, who come from all walks of life, created to help them connect, make new friends and enrich their lives, according to the RHS website. RHS members believe in “recess,” no matter what age they are, wearing red hats and purple clothing if they are 50 years old or older, and pink hats and lavender clothing if they are under 50 years old.
The Mad Hatters also visit other RHS chapters at themed luncheons around the state, visiting places such as Kittanning or Pittsburgh, wearing “Roaring 20s” or Kentucky Derby outfits, said Carmella Roman. They also host teas at the Reynoldsville Foundry, welcoming other chapters.
Some ladies have been with the Mad Hatters since 1989, whereas others, such as Diana Zimmerman, joined in 2001, she said.
Roman saw a sign at the Reynoldsville Foundry for a RHS gathering, and it sparked her interest, she said. Donna Price, Foundry director at the time, got the local group up and running.
After a member goes from a pink hat to a red, they host a “REDuation” ceremony, the ladies said.
“You get to become good friends with everyone,” said Connie Beatty of Treasure Lake. “That’s my favorite thing.”
Beatty’s mother was also a Mad Hatter, she said, which made the experience of becoming one more special.
“I wanted to be a Red Hat with her,” she said.
There are also RHS groups in areas such as DuBois, St. Marys and Ridgway.
Roman says sometimes they will be on vacation or at the store, and see a lady wearing a red hat.
“You can go anywhere and find a Red Hat,” she said.
The group has about 10 members, most of whom are from Reynoldsville, with a couple from Treasure Lake, the women said.
The Mad Hatters have a great time dressing up, wearing sparkly bling, boas and shawls, or throwing a pajama party.
Ruth DePonceau, 97, was the Mad Hatters oldest member.
The Mad Hatters are always welcoming of new members, the ladies said, whether they’re pink or red-hat status. Member Beth Ann McGee said pink-hat members are able to provide new and fresh ideas.
RHS members attend state and national conventions, too, visiting places like Las Vegas, Nevada and New Orleans, Louisiana. Some ladies even sang, “Put a Red Hat in the White House,” at a convention.
For more information, visit www.redhatsociety.com.