DuBOIS — The magic of Christmas was apparent Friday evening when Santa and his elves visited North Crate & Co. of DuBois.
Many families attended the event, which had one goal: To keep family traditions alive when it comes to Christmas, according to owner Tanya Miller.
Miller said she enjoys staging the annual event so parents and grandparents can take a moment to just enjoy the magic of Christmas with their children and grandchildren in the midst of the hustle and bustle of all of the other Christmas activities that occur.
The elf workshops were a big hit for the children who attended. The organizers transform the entire back room of the business into “elf workshops,” with activities such as cookie baking and painting ornaments. Friends and family volunteers help the children at the various stations.
The highlight of the event was that children were able to get their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
North Crate printed the pictures right at the store for them in only a matter of minutes.
The children were also able to get an ornament and decorate it themselves, in addition to decorating their own cookies with sprinkles that they could take home and eat.
There were also refreshments available such as hot chocolate, coffee, pop, water and cookies.
The free event was held at the business located at 2906 Oklahoma-Salem Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.