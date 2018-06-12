DuBOIS — District Judge Joseph M. Morris specially presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings at the office of District Judge Patrick N. Ford recently.
Case sent to court
Sufficient evidence was found to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- William P. Donnelly, 36, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Locust Street, DuBois.
Cash bail is set at $100,000.
Hearing waived
The following defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jason S. Nazimiec, 36, DuBois, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $2,500 unsecured.
Cases continued
The cases of the following defendants were continued.
- April M. Dutka, 32, Brockport, who is charged with retail theft and criminal mischief. Her case was continued until June 15.
- Daniel L. Walton, 21, inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking catastrophe, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt-arson. His case was continued until June 15.
- Bradley J. Oswalt, 43, an inmate in Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He is accused of stabbing Mark Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.