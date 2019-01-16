DUBOIS — Mahaffey artist Cora Smith currently has a showcase of her paintings on display at State Rep. Matt Gabler’s (R-Clearfield/Elk) DuBois office.
The office is located in Suite No. 10 in the DuBois Area Plaza, 1221 E. DuBois Ave.
Smith’s art collection, entitled “Contemporary Surrealism,” features 10 oil paintings with a Christian contemporary theme. The works include The Nativity, Patience of the Martyrs and Considering Job.
Smith, who has been painting since 1989, said she mainly creates using oil on canvas — although she does sculpting and painting with watercolors. While many of her works are painted using a realism method, she said said those in the collection on display at Gabler’s office are created using a surrealist style — something she has been doing more of.
“Surrealism is different than realism. You see an object and it inspires rather than just painting that object. For me it is more relaxed and is something I enjoy doing,” Smith said. “This kind of exhibit will speak differently to everyone who views it. I have taken part in various shows and I enjoy talking with those viewing the work and seeing what they think. That is fun for me.”
Smith has had some of her paintings on display at Lock Haven University, Clearfield campus and at Ethan’s Cafe’, Clearfield. She also displays at Susquehanna River Arts Center and the Winkler Fine Gallery of Art.
Smith has a studio in her Bell Township home. Her website, www.kyriegallery.com, showcases some of her work as does her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheKyrieGallery.
An open house is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Gabler’s office. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Gabler said in a recent interview that he is delighted to be able to offer the opportunity to exhibit the work of local artists.
“I am passionate about the great services my staff and I are able to provide through our district offices and I’m equally passionate about my role as an advocate for our area and its citizens. The walls of our district office provide a perfect opportunity to showcase local talent.
“We’ve been blessed to work with a number of exceptionally talented local artists who have been willing to share their work in this way,” Gabler added. “This collaborative effort is a win-win, as it provides great exposure for local artists who partner with us and it allows us to provide a fresh, bright and welcoming environment to visitors in our office at no cost to taxpayers.”
