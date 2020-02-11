PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Mahaffey man faces charges of endangering the welfare of children after allegedly being stopped while driving under the influence of marijuana with children in the car.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Jordan Leroy Bush, 29, of Mahaffey on Feb. 3 including DUI: controlled substance — schedule one, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop after noting his car’s inspection was out of date. When the officer approached the vehicle, he observed a female passenger and three children in the back seat. He also reported smelling marijuana from inside the vehicle and on Bush’s breath when he spoke.
A second officer was called to the scene and reportedly confirmed the marijuana odor in the car. Police asked Bush several times if he had smoked marijuana recently, which he denied. Bush exited the vehicle so the police could search marijuana, at which time they noted his eyes were allegedly blood shot and glazed over.
The police asked Bush once more if he had smoked marijuana to which he allegedly replied that he had earlier in the day. Bush was given several field sobriety tests, during which he is reported to have shown signs of impairment.
When police searched the vehicle, they found a bag with a marijuana pipe, lighter, and grinder under the front passenger seat. Bush was taken to the Punxsutawney Hospital for a blood test. The test came back positive for THC in his system, according to the affidavit.
Bush has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.