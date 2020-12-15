PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 held a flagpole dedication ceremony on Sunday in honor of Thomas R. Johnston, a Navy veteran and member of the post.
The dedication ceremony was held on what would have been Johnston’s 75th birthday, Dec. 13. Post Commander Bob Lott gave a speech at the ceremony honoring Johnston, and thanking those who made the project possible.
Johnston died about two years ago, and in his obituary, his wife Helen included that memorial donations be made to the VFW post.
“We know that for many the grieving will never go away. But, for today, let any tears that may be shed be tears of joy as we remember this great man and friend and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Lott said.
He said Johnston was a behind-the-scenes kind of guy who didn’t seek credit for anything he did, but that he was always there to offer help. As his condition worsened, some of the post members helped Johnston to leave his house and still put flags on veterans’ graves at the Big Run cemeteries, and participate in the firing squad at the Fairview Cemetery Memorial Day program.
“As donations came in and as we began to add them up, we considered what we could do to remember Tom. Since moving into our new building a few years ago, we had been talking about putting up a new flagpole closer to our building. It seemed appropriate to channel those donations toward a flagpole since Tom had been in charge of the Big Run Main Street flag program for a number of years,” Lott said.
The flagpole extends 30 feet above the pedestal. The six-sided pedestal is 4 feet high and tapered from 4 feet on the side at the base to 2 feet on the side at the top. The whole thing is 12 yards or about 24,000 pounds of concrete.
“The best part of that structure is that no money was taken out of post funds to pay for it. It is entirely built by donations given in memory of Thomas R. Johnston,” Lott said.
There is also a tile attached to the pedestal that reads, “This flagpole is dedicated to the memory of US. Navy Seaman Thomas R. Johnston, Dedication ceremony his 75th birthday December 13, 2020.”
His wife Helen was given this tile to hold as she and their children, Tom and Tracy, helped raise the first-ever flag on the pole.
Following the raising of the flag, the National Anthem was played, and everyone joined in the Pledge of Allegiance.
“That flag meant a lot to Tom in ways that have already been mentioned and many more I’m sure. As we take time now to pledge our allegiance to our flag, let us imagine that Tom is here among us, saluting, reciting the pledge, and perhaps more than anything else, proud to be part of a country which is one nation under God,” Lott said.
The VFW will also be adding logos of the different branches of the military to the six sides of the pedestal. Members of the post also have some ideas about possibly adding to the surrounding area of the structure. Some of those ideas include a walkway with benches and landscaping, while keeping the flagpole at the center of all of it.
Lott also gave thanks on behalf of the VFW to Eric Lott of Eagle Ad Specialties for savings on the flagpole, to Marion Center Supply for a discount on concrete, to John Goss of John’s Lawn and Landscaping for use of his bucket truck to set the pole, and to Bob Nastase of Crooked Creek Creations who made the tile, and went out of his way to correct a typo so it would be ready for the ceremony. He also said many post members provided hours of labor on the project, and are thankful to everyone who helped.