PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2076 hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, retiring a year’s worth of flags that have been collected by the post and from around the local cemeteries.
Sam Cleveland, senior vice commander of Post 2076, directed the ceremony. He explained that June 14 is Flag Day, which is why the ceremony was held on Sunday. Monday was also the 246th birthday of the United States Army.
“We wish our Army brothers a happy birthday just a little bit early,” Cleveland said.
Pennsylvania became the first state to celebrate Flag Day in 1937, according to Cleveland.
“As we show honor and respect to our national emblem, we also retire those flags in a dignified for which have served their country and are no longer a fitting emblem for display,” Cleveland said.
He explained the seven red stripes stand for hardiness and valor, the six white stripes stand for purity and cleanliness of purpose, thought, word and deed, the blue field represents the truth in justice like the eternal blue of the “star filled heavens,” and the stars represent the 50 states.
“It is our duty to our country to love it, and to respect our constitution, to obey our laws, and to respect our flag and to defend it against all enemies. When the United States flag becomes worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it should be replaced with a new flag. An old flag should be retired with all the dignity and respect befitting our nation’s flag,” Cleveland said.
He explained that the traditional method of retiring is to burn a flag, but this does not mean to simply drop a flag into a fire. He said it is not burning the flag, but retiring it with a fitting ceremony.
A flag representing all of the flags collected was presented to Cleveland.
“This flag has served its nation well and long. It is worn to a condition which should no longer be used to represent this nation. This flag represents all the flags collected and being retired today,” Cleveland said.
Jim Davis, quarter master and adjutant, said there is a receptacle for flags at the Community Center in Punxsutawney that will be moved to the VFW soon. There is also a retirement site in Big Run for the VFW Post 2076.
“These are flags from the cemeteries from last fall, and in the spring because we put new ones out every year. Usually they’re pretty ragged,” Davis said.
Once the first flag was fully retired in the flames, the members of the VFW began placing all the flags from four bins onto the fire to be retired. The whole process took about an hour to properly retire all the flags.