PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2076 held a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, and also surprised one of its members with a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The ceremony began at 4 p.m. with post member Bob Lott taking to the podium first to share the surprise quilt, and present it to Clyde “Gene” McKee.
McKee is a World War II veteran. He joined the U.S. Navy in early 1945 at 19 years old. He served during the final months of WWII, and spent time on the USS Portsmouth CL-102, and on the USS Cabrilla SS-288. He would most likely have been in on an invasion of Japan if the war had extended.
“Gene gives credit to the dropping of the two atomic bombs for preventing the invasion and ending the war. Believe what you want, but I prefer to think that the Japanese heard that a strapping young man from Gaskill Township, Pennsylvania was on his way to fight, and they threw up their hands in surrender,” Lott said.
The quilt has a personalized label that includes McKee’s name, branch of service and years of employment.
Once back home, McKee served Big Run with his own insurance business, and volunteer work which took much of his time. He held leadership positions in the Big Run Presbyterian Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Big Run Historical Society, Fairview Cemetery Association of Big Run, and more. He was also recently recognized by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard for his many years of service to that organization. He was also a Gaskill Township Supervisor into his 90s.
Quilts of Valor is a national organization that was established in 2003 by “Blue Star'' mother Catherine Roberts, whose son served in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has made and awarded more than 260,000 quilts in the United States and abroad.
“The goal of the organization is to honor our service members and veterans who have been touched by war… thousands of quilters all over the United States work daily to create quilts to cover our veterans from all conflicts,” Lott said. “They are meant to honor them for leaving all they hold dear to serve, whether in times of crisis or in times of peace. The Quilts of Valor unequivocally say ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation.’”
Lott explained that each layer of the quilts represent a different aspect of the person it is awarded to. The top represents the communities and the individuals who have contributed to it. The filler and batting brings warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the recipient, and the backing is the strength that supports the other layers, as the veteran is supported by their family, community and nation.
The quilt awarded to McKee was made by Billie Blakeney, who is the Pennsylvania Coordinator for Quilts of Valor, and Debi Giordano. Blakeney made the top while Giordano did the quilting.