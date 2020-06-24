RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Main Street Program recently announced a new initiative reaching out to readers in its local community.
The free book exchange, “Main Street Courier,” invites the public to donate a book or take a book at the Welcome Center on Main Street, said Program Manager Theresa Bohning.
Located on the patio outside of the building, the Main Street Courier offers free books for Ridgway residents and surrounding communities, Bohning said.
The idea for this came about since area libraries are facing limitations, due to coronavirus guidelines, Bohning said.
“We have come up with the creative solution for residents in search of fiction and nonfiction books,” she said. “We are happy to offer this service to the community. As the library reopens, we look forward to developing programs that provide books to our residents.”
According to the Ridgway Main Street Program’s Facebook page, there are already shelves of books available for people to choose from.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ridgwaymainstreet.